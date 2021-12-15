NWS-FRIDAY NGIHT LOWS

The low for Friday is expected to be -14 and a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect.

From the National Weather Service in Glasgow:

After snowfall today tapers off from the west, cold temperatures move in below zero and a Wind Chill Advisory takes effect tonight from Opheim through Plentywood.

Another widespread one inch of snow is expected from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Very cold temperatures Friday night through Saturday morning will require another larger Wind Chill Advisory.

After a brief warm-up on Sunday with temperatures above freezing, expect the cold, below zero temperatures to return for next week.

