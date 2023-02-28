Winter weather advisory issued for Sidney By Reilly KneedlerThe Sidney Herald Reilly Kneedler Author email Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated Feb 28, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New snowfall and gusty winds are expected to make for hazardous driving conditions in Sidney on Tuesday.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The cities of Wolf Point, Poplar, Fairview and Opheim will also be affected. Wind gusts may reach 35 mph with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Reilly Kneedler Author email Follow Reilly Kneedler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition E-Edition 8 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Montana FWP takes action against paddlefish snagging Who's moving to Richland County? Rosendale talks Sidney Sugars closure, committees, spy balloon Sons of Norway's Winter Extravaganza will focus on local talents and culture Rally planned for injured trooper Culbertson gets revenge on Grenora, Plentywood wins 2C basketball tourney Fairview boys win Class 2C Basketball District Championship Winter weather advisory issued for Sidney Eastern MT Community Mental Health Center received $4 mil grant Letter to the editor: Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection