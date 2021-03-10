Richland County could be receiving local channels from in-state stations but city and county officials will have to jump through a couple of hoops to make that happen and the process will not happen overnight.
The county is currently assigned to the Minot/Bismarck Designated Market Area (DMA). With that designation, satellite TV providers are required to provide local channels from that market. The DMA is not controlled by the FCC but rather the Nielson Corporation, the same company that provides ratings for television broadcasts..
A few years ago former U.S. representative Doug Collins (R-GA) took on this issue which affected a number of border counties in Georgia. Collins was able to spearhead changes to the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act(STELA) in 2019 and that legislation allows “orphan” counties to apply to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a modification of their DMA in order to receive in-state channels.
A number of counties across the nation have applied for a change in their DMA and have been successful in receiving a modification in their DMA, including Elbert County, Georgia.
Bill Daughtry, County Attorney for Elbert County, said the initial process did not take that long but the county is still waiting on full implementation.
“From the start of the process, it took the FCC about six months to make the decision to allow the DMA modification,” said Daughtry. He said the FCC also received some encouragement concerning the request from Collins.
The stations currently providing local channels were allowed to appeal the decision, which they did. The appeals were not successful and the county was still on track to getting in-state local channels.
Once Elbert County received the approval and the appeals were heard, it was then up to the satellite providers to act on the change. “From the end of the appeals, Dish/Direct was supposed to start negotiations in 45 days but it took us nine months to actually receive Atlanta stations,” said Daughtry.
The attorney said it was sill an ongoing issue. “I don’t think we’re technically in the Atlanta Nielsen market yet because we currently get only two of the four stations and are still receiving all of the Greenville stations.”
Along with Elbert County, neighboring Hart County and Franklin County have also successfully petitioned the FCC for a DMA modification and are receiving at least some of the in-state channels.