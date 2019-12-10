During the Fairview City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, council members officially agreed that all future Council meetings would be held on the second Wednesday of every month beginning in January 2020 rather than the second Monday of every month.
As snow has begun to fall in eastern Montana, snow removal is the main concern for Dan Murphy of Public Works to keep people safe on roadways and sidewalks.
“Today was the first time we were obviously out there with that,” he said. “We’re going to try something different this year in that we’re not going to let the snow pile up at the Senior Citizen Center like we have, it’s just been a mess. So, in a couple of times that it snows like this, we’re going to haul it out over to our field and dump it because once it gets warmer, it’ll plug up the drains and somebody is going to slip and fall. The last thing we want to have is someone falling when they get out of their car.”
Budgeting has begun for snow removal equipment.
“We budgeted for a snowblower so that we could keep it out of the streets more,” Murphy said. “I know that it was okayed, just waiting to see if that’ll fit in within our budget constraints this year. We’d like to be able to do it, but if we can, we can, we can’t, we can’t.”
Budgeting for the snow-blower will not be an issue as long as the tax revenue money comes on time according to Faye Carlson, the Fairview city clerk.
“They were going to order it, but if the bill comes in before the money comes in because the revenue is also budgeted, so until the tax revenue starts rolling in, we’re basically flat broke,” she said. “I did tell them they could order it as long as we didn’t have to pay for it prior to the tax revenue coming in.”
Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber also had a suggestion about snow removal as a way to make it easier to for the plows.
“Now is a good time to keep an eye on the vehicles and trailers that are in the streets. There’s still quite a few around town,” he said. “If they don’t move, it makes it hard for these guys to plow snow.”
The next City Council meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.
In other news
- Money has been paid for the ownership transfer from Richland County of the Johnson Subdivision Park and it is in the process of being filed.
- Interstate Engineering is looking to update the Fairview utility map to ensure it’s more accurate.
- Bieber is expecting a 2020 groundbreaking for the Ambulance Facility, but according to him, “it may not happen” due to the current cost estimate.
- Council members Alan Omoth and Jason Elletson attended their last Council meeting after being on the council for 20 years.
- Fairview City Hall will close at noon on Christmas Eve.