I try to be as proactive as possible when considering topics for and writing this article. There are things though that pop up almost out of the blue and once enough people start to ask questions about them I have to take a reactive approach. Such is the case today.
The story behind this article is that, while I was out of the office helping with our regional 4H camp, there apparently was a post on some social media sites about blister beetles in alfalfa. I am assuming that most people, like me, had not heard of or dealt with blister beetles prior to this. So it caused a little bit of a panic.
It turns out that we do have blister beetles in Eastern Montana, chances are that we have had them for some time. The post on social media brought to light that yes they are here and could potentially be lethal if ingested in alfalfa hay. Blister beetles produce a toxin called cantharidin and when the beetle is crushed or disturbed it will release this toxin. In high enough doses this can be lethal to livestock.
If you are an alfalfa producer or if you purchase hay to feed to your animals, it is important to scout for this beetle this year. I am not sure why there are so many of them this year but a species of the blister beetle actually feeds on grasshopper larvae so this might help explain why they seem to be in abundance.
If you do happen to find the beetle in your hay crop, all hope is not lost. We are fortunate in Northeastern Montana that the species of this pest that we commonly have do not usually contain high levels of cantharidin. We also do not have the striped blister beetle species which has been linked to more animal (generally horse) fatalities because they tend to congregate together more which leads to higher concentrations of the compound in a particular area.
Realizing that most of our first cutting hay is completed and we are moving in to second cutting, most of the concern is probably behind us now. But if you noticed beetles in your alfalfa here are some tips that can help avoid the possibility of cantharidin accumulation in your hay. Harvesting alfalfa at less than 5% bloom does not allow the blister beetle the chance to accumulate on the flowers. The same can be said for any weeds in and around the field. Cutting equipment that does not have conditioners or crimpers should be used if possible. This allows the beetles an opportunity to escape and not get crushed in the hay when it is cut. Raking may actually help in that it could potentially dislodge any dead beetles that may be in the crop and allowing the beetles to move out of windrows prior to baling them can help lessen the impact if populations are high.
According to some research that has been conducted (and please keep in mind that these figures are all relative, particular animals may react differently) it would take 550 black blister beetles and 175 spotted blister beetles to kill a 275 pound horse. As the animals get larger, the quantity of beetles increases proportionately.
I am writing this not to strike fear into anyone but hopefully to alleviate fears that some have had. If you are concerned that your harvested hay may have been infested with the beetles the first thing I would recommend is looking through your hay. Chances are, if you do not see a lot of dead beetles in your hay then you are probably good to go. If you are concerned though, feel free to reach out to me either via email at timothy.fine@montana.edu or by phone at 433-1206.