Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Young Ag Leadership Conference (YALC). This exciting, one-of-a-kind conference is set to take place Oct. 4-6 at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte. YALC is a collaborative effort between nine of Montana’s agricultural organizations, offering attendees a chance to discuss current ag issues, take part in various workshops, meet with industry leaders, and network with fellow young people who love Montana agriculture.
The weekend kicks off on Friday offering a unique networking opportunity for attendees to participate in pub-style team trivia. Attendees will enjoy a fun atmosphere as they get ready for Saturday’s full schedule of workshops, area agricultural tours and more.
Saturday’s breakfast will open with Jace Young of Legacy Farmer, LLC. Joining us from Kansas, Jace will wake everyone up with his keynote, “The Truth for Modern Day Farmers.” Participants will then choose from an expanded slate of workshop topics including how to brand your business, intensive nitrogen management, pasture monitoring, millennial leadership, and many other great topics. Saturday’s luncheon will feature a panel of First-Generation Agriculturalists. Hosted by Northwest Farm Credit Services, this panel will discuss starting an ag business from a financial perspective. This has been a requested topic year after year, and we’re happy to bring it to the table.
New this year, our industry tours have moved to Saturday afternoon, so everyone can attend! Just a few of the tours include Montana Craft Malt, Headframe Spirits, and Montana Livestock Auction. Saturday will wrap up with a “90’s Country” themed evening, complete with a watering hole, music, dancing, and yard games!
Before everyone heads for home, you’ll get filled up by breakfast and another keynote on Sunday morning. Sunday morning will conclude with some great giveaways.
Anyone aged 18-40 and interested or involved in agriculture is encouraged to attend. The conference is put together by a committee of representatives from each of the following: Montana Wool Growers Association, Montana 4-H Foundation, Montana FFA Foundation, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Montana Farmers Union, Montana Grain Growers Association, Montana State University College of Agriculture, Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni and the Montana Stockgrowers Association.
The cost of registration is only $50 for the entire conference, with all meals provided. After the pre-registration date of September 25, fees increase to $60. Hotel rooms are available at the Copper King under the YALC Room block for $109. For further information follow the conference on Facebook, @MontanaYALC. To register, go to eventbrite.com and search Young Ag Leadership Conference. Contact Leah Johnson at (406) 733-2079 or leah.nelson.johnson@gmail.com with any questions.