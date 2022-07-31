Night-sky enthusiasts can now add Montana’s Trail to the Stars to their bucket list
FORT PECK — The newly developed Montana’s Trail to the Stars welcomes night-sky enthusiasts to view some of the darkest skies and brightest stars in the lower 48 starting this summer.

Montana’s Trail to the Stars features almost 50 sites ideal for stargazing, moon rises, lunar eclipses and other night-sky viewing activities, covering hundreds of miles across eastern Montana.



