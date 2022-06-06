Dalen Malik Cooper, 22, of Watford City, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault and was sentenced by Judge Daniel El-Dweek to two years confinement with 54 days served and nine days good time. The remaining 1 year, 302 days were suspended. Cooper was also sentenced to two years supervised probation, must also have no contact with the victim and must complete an anger management course within 90 days and file proof with the court. Cooper must also pay $525 in fees and fines.
Javier Zarate Wright, 24, of Watford City, North Dakota pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking ($1,000-10,000) and was sentenced by Judge Robin Schmidt to 360 days confinement with three days served and 357 days suspended.Wright was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and must pay $3,125 in restitution as well as $525 in fees and fines. Wright was also sentenced to two years The felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor once Wright completes his sentence.
Kevin Dwayne Sanchez, 55, of Sante Fe, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft of property and one count of criminal trespass. He was sentenced by Judge Paul Jacobson to two years confinement with one year suspended and credit for 42 days served. Sanchez was also sentenced to two years supervised probation on the first count. He was sentenced to one year confinement with credit for 76 days served on the second count. Sanchez must pay restitution in the amount of $8,765.84 to the City of Williston and $5,800.78 to the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund.