Jestin Streib still gets a chuckle when a potential customer first views his work.

“Honestly I get, ‘Oh wow, cribbage,’ and then it’s, ‘Oh wow, it’s really shiny.’ I get a lot of surprised (customers). They tell me, ‘Wow, that’s really Montana,’” he laughed.

To plant a tree in memory of 406 Antlery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments