A. Leona (Sorensen) Lebsock

On June 8, 2022, while surrounded by family, Leona (age 91) peacefully passed on to her eternal life.
Leona’s story began on September 9, 1929 with her birth to Hans and Alice Sorensen, in Sidney, Montana. She grew up on a dry-land farm in the Danish community of Brorson, MT., graduating from Sidney High School in 1946. She worked as a telephone operator and bookkeeper before her marriage to Ray Lebsock on October 27, 1950. In 1958, Leona and Ray moved to Williston, North Dakota, where they raised their children, Dan and Patti. During these years. Leona was a dedicated homemaker, mother, and community volunteer. She devoted many hours to the American Cancer Society, First Lutheran Church, and the District 1 Republicans.
In 1982, Leona and Ray moved to Mesa, Arizona., joining their son, Dan, in his construction company. She served as Treasurer for this family business for many years. After the death of their beloved son, Dan, in 2011, Leona and Ray moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area to be near their daughter, Patti, and family.
“Grandma Ona” as she was lovingly called by family and friends, was a true matriarch. Her loved ones were cared for with passion and joy. She was always there to help and offer unconditional love.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (Norlen, Delbert, and Leon Sorensen), her husband, Ray, and her son, Dan.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti Wentz, grandchildren, Mike Monson (Michelle), Jessica Monson, step-grandchildren, Brian Wentz (Sheila) and Sara (Matt) Hoffmann: great grandchildren, and many friends and family at adored and loved Leona.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Interment will be held at a later date at Brorson Danish Lutheran Church, west of Sidney.
