No services for Abigail are being planned at this time. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
On the morning of July 25, 2020 at the age of 66 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Mont., Abigail “Abbie” Ann Burton passed on peacefully to her savior in the comforting arms of her husband Lee Burton and her sister Virginia “Ginny” Vassen by her side following a long 3-1/2-year battle with breast cancer.
Abigail (“Abbie”) Ann Jacobson was born Oct. 13, 1953 in Stanley, N.D., to Kenneth LeRoy Jacobson and Mary (Page) Jacobson. In her early years, Abbie lived with her parents in Stanley, N.D. And also briefly in Pasadena, Calf., prior to moving to the Page family farm northeast of Leeds, N.D., where she was raised. She was the oldest of three children, joined a few years later by a brother Miles Jacobson and a sister “Ginny Sue” Jacobson.
Abbie attended school in Leeds, N.D., where she graduated with the class of 1971. While in school, Abbie was involved in the Leeds Lassies’ 4-H club and enjoyed showing her horse Sultana at the 4-H Achievement Days each year. Abbie was also involved in several plays in high school, choir and the pep squad. Following graduation, she attended Lake Region Jr. College briefly.
Abbie met and married Gary Norberg in Gillette, Wyo., and was blessed with two boys, Travis Norberg and Nicholas (“Nick”) Norberg. They later divorced and, after moving to the Williston, N.D. area, Abbie worked briefly as a dental assistant and, upon moving to Sidney, Mont., as a home health caregiver for Eastmont Enterprises.
Abbie met, and later married Lee Burton on July 1, 1994, in Sidney, Mont., and lived her remaining years in Sidney. Abbie’s personal desire was to be a stay-at-home mom and wife, and Lee granted her that wish. Abbie was a fiercely passionate mother and wife. Abbie loved raising her boys, cooking, decorating “farm house” style and gardening. She loved entertaining at Christmas and making traditional oyster stew and her outstanding spritz cookies! Her brother Miles always talked about her cooking as the “best he ever had"! She also became quite adept at cooking the numerous wild game that Lee brought home.
Abbie had a big heart and a special connection to animals and rescued many animals throughout the years, most interesting of these was a pet squirrel she named “Swoop.” She loved her many pets through the years, including dogs, cats and her horse Sultana. She was very attached to her dog Timbuc; and cats, Miss Kitty and Fritz, and was heart-broken when they all passed in the last 2 years.
Abbie was very passionate about Christ and attended the Bible Baptist Church in Sidney, Mont. and she loved the people of the church. She loved spending time with her boys and grandkids and talking with them about God and spiritual issues. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and they knew it!
Abbie is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many of her favorite aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving husband Lee Burton of Sidney, Mont. Her children, Travis Norberg and fiancé Brianna Garcia of Gillette, Wyo; her son Nick Norberg and girlfriend Angie Eudy of Fairview, Mont; her brother Miles (Louise) Jacobson of Henderson, Nev.; and sister Virginia “Ginny Sue” Vassen and her husband Greg Vassen of Williston N.D.; her grandchildren Verity Norberg, Vallie Norberg, HaileAnn Norberg, Gauge Norberg, Blaze Norberg, and special extra grandchildren Milo Evans, Nova Evans and Peyton Eudy. Abbie did not fear death, she knew JESUS and “the best is yet to come”!