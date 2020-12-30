A much long-awaited HOME-going was finally given to our beloved Mom and Grandmother early Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020. After living with years of stroke complications and later fighting cancer, Mom is rejoicing, free at last, face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
Joining three older siblings, Addie, 89, was born August 21, 1931 to her parents Charles and Katherine (Cuff) Bouchard in their family farmstead house in the Sears Creek area just outside of Savage, Montana. Her education was with the Savage schools, except for attending one year of high school in Sidney, Montana, before returning to Savage high school and graduating in 1949. She also attended two years at St. Paul Bible Institute.
Mom had met her future husband while becoming close friends with a few of Dad's sisters in her childhood days, and in the summer of 1951, she married Roy and to this union 8 children were born.
Mom babysat several children over a period of years before beginning work as a nurse’s aide with GMC, a job she thoroughly loved. After retiring from the hospital, she worked as a private home health care worker, and continued with that until a stroke forced her into her final retirement. She was a very strong woman, living independently for almost 9 years with the limitations of a stroke, and later cancer. Her favorite activity the last several years was when she was able to get together with her family.
Addie is survived by her children Sharon (Ed) Williamson, Glendive, MT, and children, Shaun (Angie) Williamson, Shelley (Travis) Palmer, Shay Williamson; Clinton (Cheryl) Almond, Valrico, Fla, and children, Renee (John) Miller, Katie Almond; Beverly (Scott) Chelgren, Dickinson, ND, and children, Jamie (Jim) Riordan, Trey (Kara) Chelgren, Tyler (Erin) Chelgren, Jentre (Andrew) Strong; Gordon (Dani) Almond, Glendive, MT, and children, Shane (Lisa) Almond, Brad Egeness, Jackie (Sterling) Mullet, Jenni Almond (Brandon), Josh Almond; Betty Lou (Alex) Eggert, Glendive, MT, and children, Tiffani (John) Clark, Ashley (JR) Bagwell, Austin Eggert (Deon); Janine (Steve) Babb, Glendive, MT, and children, Jenna (Evan) Thompson, Cody Babb (Carrie), Quentin Babb, Ryan Babb, Braden Babb; Ruth (Brad) Dugger, Glendive, MT, and children, Jessica(Kenny) Lewey, Celeste (Severon) Carlson, Travis(Jacque) Flach, Michael (Jasmine) Flach; Debbie Cooper, Casper, WY, and children, Jordan Cooper, Katelyn Cooper, Kristen Cooper, Ashlyn Cooper. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Florence Dvorak, 45 great grands and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy and three brothers, Merlin, Don and Arthur.
