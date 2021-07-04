On Friday morning, July 2, 2021, Adeline Dige, 97, of Sidney, Montana slipped peacefully from the company of her family to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services for Adeline are at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Memorials may be made to the Pella Lutheran Church or a charity of one’s choice.
