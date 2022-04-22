Alda Olson, 80, of Vida, Montana died on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Wolf Point Trinity Hospital surrounded by family and caring staff.
Alda Rae Nelson was born on Sept. 12, 1941 in Wolf Point, Montana. She was the oldest child of Nielesband Helen (Kuester) Nelson. Alda enjoyed growing up on the family farm in Vida along with her sister Cheryll and brother Dennis.
After graduating from Circle High School, Alda took the brave step of applying to and being accepted at the flight attendant training school in Kansas City. Upon completion she was still too young to be on a flight route but was offered a government position in the U.S. Department of Defense, registering naval personnel in Virginia.
After many life experiences, Alda returned to Montana to be near family. In 1968, she married her sweetheart Robert Olson and they raised two children: son Barry and daughter Cyndi. As a family they enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, games, hard work and all things that rural farm life had to offer. They eventually moved to Sidney and Billings before returning to farm life in Vida.
On the farm, Alda enjoyed her many flowers, plants, canning, games, puzzles and continuous camping and fishing adventures. Alda especially enjoyed her role as a grandmother and great grandmother and was known for her competitive spirit when playing games with her grandkids.
In 2017, her husband and soul mate, Robert, died but Alda chose to remain on the farm despite many health complications of her own. Alda was determined to remain on the farm and other than a few short stays at Cyndi’s, she did accomplish that. Eventually her health declined significantly and at the age of 80 and she died.
Alda was preceded in death by her mother, Helen; father, Nieles; husband, Robert; and her special pets Tiki and Puppy.
Alda is survived by her sister, Cheryll Traeholt (Carl); brother, Dennis Nelson (Karen); son, Barry Hammond (Lisa); daughter, Cyndi Ritter (Mike); six grandchildren, Derrick, Cassie, Brennan, Austin, Haylee and Nicole; and eight great grandchildren. Alda gained eight bonus sisters when she married Robert - Ruth Borg, Norma Pawlowski, Diana Lawson (deceased), Edna Niccolls, Connie Buxbaum, JoAnn Olson, Donna Torres and Julie Azar who played an important part in her life.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
