Alice Louise Andersen of Havre, Montana was born on April 19, 1932. She passed into the presence of her Lord on January 1, 2020 at 7:15 a.m. at the Northern Montana Care Center where she had resided since the first week of September 2019.
She was the youngest of three daughters born to Isa Marie Andersen and Arnold Christian (Chris) Andersen, growing up on the family farm in the Andes area near Sidney, Montana.
When she reached high school age, she moved to Sidney to attend Sidney High School. She lived there with her two sisters, Elna and Evelyn, who were both working in Sidney at the time.
After high school, she worked as a teller for Richland Bank in Sidney and later moved to Havre where she worked at a bank. Then she worked for many years for the Hill County Title Co. as a Title and Policy Clerk, continuing there until she retired in 2016.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Havre for many years, she later attended the First Baptist Church.
Alice thoroughly enjoyed working in her flower garden and spent many happy hours in her yard any time the weather permitted. Since she lived right on the edge of town, she sometimes had wildlife visitors like skunks and deer to her backyard paradise! Over the years she had gathered a collection of ribbons she won at the Hill County Fair for the flower displays which she created and entered.
She loved Christmas and decorating for it and for some years put on a Christmas open house for her friends to attend. Saturday morning coffee in her dining room with her friends was another tradition that she enjoyed for years. She often hosted holiday meals for family and friends in her beloved back yard during the summer. She simply loved to entertain.
Many stray kitties found a good home with Alice over the years. She loved them and they became a special part of her family.
In her earlier years she did quite a bit of traveling. She went to the Grand Canyon, took a trip to Hawaii and one to the Holy Land, and most recently went on a tour of New York City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isa and Chris Andersen, and her two sisters, Elna McCoy and Evelyn Bond. She is survived by three nieces and one nephew and their families, Chris Bond of Havre, David (Lorie) Bond of Malta, Shirley (Jeff) Kelly of Sidney, and Cheryl (Alan) Unruh of Ronan.
A viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. on January 18th at First Lutheran Church in Havre with her funeral immediately following at 2:00 p.m. There will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the funeral.
She will be laid to rest in Richland Memorial Park in the Sidney area near her parents, one of her sisters, and two aunts.
She will be greatly missed by many.