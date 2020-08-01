Mass of the Christian Burial for Alice Synek, 89, will be held early next week at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Roger Synek as presider. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Alice Synek was born September 1, 1930 to Alex and Mary Damm. She was the oldest of three children. Alice attended school in Fairview and graduated in the Class of 1954.
Alice found the love of her life on a blind date that was set up by Dan’s sisters. Alice and Dan were united in marriage at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Sidney, Mont. on June 2, 1956. In January of 1958 the family of two grew to three with the birth of their daughter, Cindy. In December of 1959 the family grew again with the birth of a son, Orlen. The last child to the family, Sharon, was born in August of 1962.
Alice worked as a waitress. She started a career in the banking business and worked for 30 years at Richland National Bank, which is known as Stockman Bank now. She retired in 1993 when Dan retired from Imperial Sugar Company.
She enjoyed baking, crocheting, embroidering and finally quilting. She made quilts for her family. She loved to sew clothing for us girls. Alice loved gardening. She had many vegetable gardens, apple trees, and her flower beds were always gorgeous with roses.
One of her fondest memories was watching the ordination of her nephew, Father Roger Synek in Bismarck on May 28, 1998.
Alice passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center.
Alice was a member of the Women of the Moose, the VFW and St. Matthew's Catholic Church. She sang in the church choir for many holidays.
Alice is survived by: her children, Cynthia “Cindy” (Doug) Hecker of Sidney, Orlen Synek of Bismarck, ND and Sharon (Darrel) Schultz of Milton, Fla.; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Brad) Delfino, Nicole Rindahl, Ryan (Brooke) Hecker, Rena Synek and Timothy (Shannon) and Kimberly Schultz; nine great grandchildren, Justin Bird, Shayan Hatter, Colton Hatter, Addison Swaney, Tinley, Brecken and Tate Hecker, Jace and Caden Schultz.
Alice is preceded in death by: her parents, Alex and Mary Damm; her husband, Dan; her in-laws, Matt and Anna Synek.