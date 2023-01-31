Allan Herman, 89

Allan Herman, age 89, of Milaca, MN, formerly of Sidney, MT, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Allan Herman was born on May 15, 1933 in Sidney, MT to Mike and Mabel (Breitling) Herman. He grew up on the farm and went to a rural two room, Hardy School through 8th grade. He helped his dad on the farm before entering military service in the Army. He was stationed in Alaska and was honorably discharged December 6, 1961.
May 23, 1959 Allan married Audrey Hundtofte at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney. They had three children, Jeff, Julie and Jolene. He worked at Holly Sugar and became the Sugar End Foreman before retiring in 1998.
In retirement, he loved to golf, drove beet truck for area farmers, and traveled. On a trip to Scotland, he golfed at St. Andrews. He was a member of Pella Lutheran Church where he faithfully rang the bell calling the community to worship.
In 2018 Allan and Audrey moved to Milaca, MN to live near daughter Julie. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and made many friends in these few years. Allan loved playing dominoes, solitaire, watching cowboys on TV, and making and eating Fleisch Kukla while having a beer.
Allan was preceded on the journey to God by his parents Mike and Mabel, brothers Steve and Alvin, and his dog Gomer.
He is survived by his wife Audrey; children Jeff (Kerri) Herman, Julie (Tim) Bauer, and Jolene Renders; 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr, Joshua, Ashley, Brandon and Lucas Herman, Austin, Sophie, and Lydia Bauer, and William, Braxton Renders and Paige Newby; 14 great-grandchildren and brothers, Don, Richard and Jerry Herman.
Burial will take place next summer in Sidney, MT. May his memory be blest.
Memorial service will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home - Milaca, MN
