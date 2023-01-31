Allan Herman, 89

Allan Herman, age 89, of Milaca, MN, formerly of Sidney, MT, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Allan Herman was born on May 15, 1933 in Sidney, MT to Mike and Mabel (Breitling) Herman. He grew up on the farm and went to a rural two room, Hardy School through 8th grade. He helped his dad on the farm before entering military service in the Army. He was stationed in Alaska and was honorably discharged December 6, 1961.

