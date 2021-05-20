Allen D. Vaira passed away on July 2, 2019 in Deer Lodge, Montana.
Allen was born in Richland County, Montana in 1941.
He was a marine, a magistrate in Tok, Alaska, a park ranger at Grant Kohrs Ranch in Deer Lodge, Montana and he was a Christian.
Allen was the oldest son of Adolphus and Lilly Vaira, brother to Darlene Wells, Dianne
Thompson, Donna (Rich) Arca, and Arlen (Karen) Varia.
Allen is buried in the Veteran Cemetary.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Vaira as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.