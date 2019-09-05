Alma Schmierer, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bella Vista in Billings with family by her side.
Alma was born July 27, 1927, to Conrad Gabel and Lydia Bieber Gabel, the oldest of six children. She graduated from Savage High School and married Aron Schmierer. They had five children and raised them in Savage, later moving to Sidney in 1970. Her one passion in life was baking and decorating cakes. She moved to Billings in 2006.
Alma is survived by her children: Shirley Haidle, Herb (Shari), Conrad (Dagney), Linda (Ole) and Ray (Jan) plus grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Aron, siblings: Edna Hoon, Harold Gabel, Irene Stordahl, Monte Gabel & Henry Gabel, her parents and her son-in-law Duane Haidle.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Fulkerson Funeral Home in Sidney. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Savage. Interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Savage. A luncheon will be held at the church basement following the burial.