Alvin Oscar Fisher, 94, died in Billings, Montana on Aug. 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Al was born in Richland County, Montana on Jan. 10, 1926 to Bailey and Lucy Armstrong Fisher.
He graduated from Sidney High School in 1944, joined the army and moved to Camp McQuaide, California where he guarded prisoners during WWII. On leave, Al married the love of his life, Verna Houglum, on Oct. 27, 1945 and the newlyweds returned to Camp McQuaide.
He always joked that the war ended when they heard he was coming.
After the war, they moved back to the ranch in eastern Montana and began their family in 1948 with two babies born the same year. Al purchased the ranch from his dad in the early 50’s, raising cattle to this day and riding horses into his late 80’s. He kept busy as a 4H leader, Boy Scout leader for 15 years, Elks Club member, Shriner and Kiwanis Club member as well as golf, boating, water and snow skiing.
He enjoyed Creedence Clearwater Revival, Budweiser, reading western novels and telling bad jokes.
He went to college, worked for the State Employment Service, Federal Crop Insurance, and sold real estate before retiring to his horses and woodworking shop.
Al loved dancing, woodworking, and horses, especially riding in the high country with family and friends. His one true love though, for over 73 years, was Verna. Quite sure they are holding hands, dancing together once again.
Al is survived by his son, Bruce (Nancy); grandson Ryan (Shelly); great-grandchildren Cohen and Rielle; granddaughter Mackenzie (Doug Svee); great-grandchildren Natalie and Jameson; daughter, Carol Hartman; grandson Allan (Ali); great-grandchildren Hannah and Alex; and grandson Brad (Kristi); and great-grandchildren Elly, Evan and Henrietta.
He was preceded in death by Verna in 2018, his parents and all 12 of his brothers and sisters.
Interment with military honors is June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Fisher Cemetery overlooking the ranch. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. on June 28 at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th St. in Billings. A reception will follow at the Red Door, 3875 Grand Avenue.
Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children.