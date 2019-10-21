Alyxandra McKinlee Hurley, 25
She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings.
Mass of the Christian Burial for Alyx Hurley, 25 of Glendale, AZ formerly of Fairview, MT are at 11:00AM., Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Family and close friends are invited to a Vigil Service beginning with a Rosary on Thursday, October 24th at 6:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Alyx passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her mother’s home in Glendale, AZ.
Alyx, Ali-Mac, Big Mac, Auntie Mac, AUN – T, was born on Nov 4th, 1993 in Williston, ND and passed away due to complications from a stroke on October 13, 2019. Alyx’s wish was to pass peacefully and comfortably. She did so at her mom’s home in Glendale AZ, embraced by her husband, mom, dad, sisters, and surrounded by the comfort of many loved ones. Diagnosed with a life-long disease at the tender age of 15 months, Alyx struggled bravely and fiercely until her tired body gave out and her intrepid soul went home to live peacefully with Jesus.
Alyx lived an incredibly full life in her short time on earth. Although her body was tiny, Alyx exuded an over-abundance of spunk, personality, love, and a lightning quick humor usually directed at the ones she loved the most. One of Alyx’s favorite past times was secretly filming her mom hoping to capture candid moments in which she could later heckle her with on social media.
As a North Dakota born and bred girl, she loved farm life but also had a passion for all things beauty and fashion. Upon graduating from cosmetology school, Alyx was ecstatic to return to Fairview, MT, start a life with Timothy, and join the team at The Hair Force. She was a domestic diva and had an enduring love for home decorating, shopping and cooking, especially Grammy’s secret recipes. Her piercing blue eyes, single dimple, and radiant smile lit up so many lives. People of all ages were drawn to her kindness and infectious giggle.
Her greatest joy in life was the day she married her loving and devoted husband, Timothy Lee Hurley. The two were friends from preschool through high school. The summer after graduation, their friendship grew into a deep love that lifted them through the joys and sorrows of the past five years. Nothing made them happier than snuggling with their two English bulldogs and caring for their nieces, nephews, and family whenever possible.
She leaves behind a vast network of family and friends who loved her deeply including her husband Timothy Hurley, her bulldog babies Dip and Dot, her parents David and Sherri Hardy, her sisters Hannah and Kaitlyn, her brother-in-law Matt Vitt, her nieces Iselyn and Scarlett, her nephew Ford, her god babies Rhett and Iselyn, her grandparents Jack and Sharon Gaughan, Boyd and Shirley Hardy, her in-laws Rodney and Melanie Hurley, Torrie Hurley, Ty, Katie, and Kolt Hurley, and Trisha, Ike, Aaliyah, and Cooper Hill.
