Amy Errecart, 66

Amy Errecart, 66 of Sidney, MT passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Sidney Health Care Center in Sidney, MT, surrounded by family.

Services are pending. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.