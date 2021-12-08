Aneta (Vitt) Gable, 88, of Sidney passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care.
Aneta was born to Arthur and Mildred Wilson on May 15, 1933 at her Grandmother Flora’s house in Bremerton, Washington. She attended high school at Columbia Falls High School in Columbia Falls, Montana.
She met her first husband, Duane Vitt, in March of her senior year of high school while he was visiting family. They were soon engaged and a few months later were married on Oct. 22, 1951. They moved to Duane’s hometown of Fairview, Montana in November of 1951 and Aneta soon learned that she was expected to cook Thanksgiving dinner. Duane and Aneta farmed west of Fairview.
Duane passed away on Oct. 25, 1976 and Aneta remained on the farmstead to continue farming.
Aneta married Tom Gable on March 15, 1978. They farmed and raised cattle until they retired. Tom passed away on July 24, 2014.
Aneta was a very active member of the Presbyterian Church her entire life. She was a leader, teacher and musician in the church. She shared her lifelong love of music not only with the church but the community and countless children. She played piano, organ and cello.
Aneta devoted her time to teaching children to play the piano and accompanied them at festivals, recitals and concerts.
She belonged to the orchestras in Sidney and Williston. Her love of music began at birth. Her mother said that she was practically humming while being born and continued throughout the years.
Aneta had a funny sense of humor. She often joked that she was the cousin of Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, all with a straight face, often leaving people with raised eyebrows. She loved sports of all kinds and you would often find her watching them on TV.
While Aneta never had children of her own, she had a great love for children and they always brought a smile to her face. She also had a great love for animals, especially dogs and cats.
Aneta will be great missed by her family and friends, who were like family.
Aneta is survived by her brother, Richard Wilson; nephew, Sam Walters; nieces, LaDel Bonham, Laurel Anderson, Estel Grover, Linn Wilson Goss and Katie Wilson; step-daughter, Debra (Dan) Bearce; and grandchildren, Marty Bearce and Jill Zander.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Duane Vitt and Thomas Gable; parents, Arthur and Mildred Wilson; sister, Jeanne; brother, Arthur; and nephews, Michael and Darrell Waters.
Funeral services for Aneta are at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Community Presbyterian Church in Fairview with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.