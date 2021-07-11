Angela Rose Vaira, 32, of Lambert, Montana passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 of injuries received in a motorcycle wreck near Rapid City, South Dakota.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Angela will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, Montana with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment will be at the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
