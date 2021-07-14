Angela died on July 8, 2021 in a motorcycle accident. She was riding with her mom and dad and her beloved dog, Lola, in her favorite place, the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota.
Angela Rose Vaira was born in Sidney, MT on July 22nd in the record breaking hot summer of 1988. She was welcomed by her parents, Kelly and Jenifer (Litzen) Vaira, and her sister, Amy. Later, their brother Michael joined them.
As a child she loved all animals, especially her dogs and horses, with the exception of cats. A typical middle child, she was a little mischievous but started her role as a peacekeeper almost right away. She was spirited but thoughtful. She was our secret keeper and our best friend.
Angela attended school in Lambert, MT and her childhood was kept busy with volleyball, basketball, FFA, 4-H, managing the boys’ basketball team, BPA, Junior Catholic Daughters of America, and countless other activities. She graduated from Lambert High School in 2007.
Next she joined Amy at Montana State University in Bozeman. There, she enjoyed Bobcat football games, working at Buffalo Wild Wings, and planning her next travel experience. Two years later when Michael became a Bobcat, Angela was able to show him the ropes and the three of them got to make college memories together. She graduated in 2012 with a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences.
She then moved back to Sidney and worked at Healthy Smiles Dental Group. She especially enjoyed chatting with patients, and her bubbly personality and humor had a way of putting them at ease.
Each member of her immediate family were fortunate enough to live with or near her in the last few years. She was an exceptional Aunt Angie; she loved taking her nephews out to lunch, bringing them trinkets, and playing (so many) trucks with them. She was excited to have a niece to cuddle and dress and spoil.
She bought her motorcycle three years ago, and after taking safety classes and extra lessons from her dad, she was thrilled to ride the country side with her family.
Angela was very sociable with several strong circles of friends. Friends/cousins she grew up with, college friends, Cum Christo 4th Dayers, work friends, travel friends, wine night friends, and SO many roommates. Wherever Angela went she knew someone. She truly never met a stranger. She was very thoughtful and she had a special way of making everyone feel like an old friend and completely welcome. You just felt better when she was in the room.
Angela loved to travel and to party plan, and even with spontaneous trips she would organize the experience down to every last detail. She used her Cricut to make special favors for events, made grocery lists and itineraries, schemed “icebreakers”, and wanted everyone to feel included and have the best time.
Angela is survived by her parents, Kelly & Jen Vaira, sister Amy (Greg) Loder, brother Michael (Samantha) Vaira, nephews Barrett, Hayes, & Pierce Loder, niece Margot Loder, grandmother Margie Munro, and a very large extended family.
Angela was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul & Ardelle Vaira & Ronald Litzen, aunt Barbara Litzen Buckwalter, uncle Collin Vaira, and cousin Chase Vaira.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Emmaus House 316 9th St. SE Sidney, MT 59270 Sidney, MT or the charity of your choice.
Please continue to share your memories and pictures with us, and please never stop talking about Angela. We never want to forget her quirks, her infectious laugh, or the way she brought absolute joy to those around her. Her vibrant, generous personality that lit up the room will be missed by many. Angela’s memory will inspire us to seize the day, to be content and caring, to value all our friendships, both old and new, and to live life to the absolute fullest.
Memorials may be made to the Emmaus House or a charity of one’s choice. Mass of the Christian Burial for Angela Rose Vaira, 32 of Lambert, MT was at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services were at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney. Interment was at the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.