Anita Heringer, 61

Celebration of life for Anita Heringer, 61 of Lambert, MT is at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Lambert, MT with Pastor Dennis Gugger officiating. Interment will be in the Lambert Community Cemetery, Lambert, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Donations in Anita’s honor may be made to the following charities dear to her heart: Eastern Montana Bible Camp http://embcamp.org and Youth With A Mission Costa Rica https://ywamsanjose.kindful.com then select Joan Simara.

Anita Ortloff Heringer was born to Bernard and Janet Ortloff on December 21, 1960, in Williston, ND. She attended elementary school in Williston and then moved to Lambert, MT where she graduated in 1979. She was gifted with a strong work ethic, sharp wit, brutal honesty, and a servant spirit from a young age. At 6-years old, she invited the Lord Jesus Christ to be her Savior and Lord. She was later baptized with her son and daughter in the company of beloved friends at the C&MA Church in Lambert.

To plant a tree in memory of Anita Heringer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments