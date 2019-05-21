Anita Marie Tomalino, age 51, of Laurel, MT, formerly Miles City and Sidney MT went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 13 at the University of Utah MedicalCenter in Salt Lake City, Utah due to complications from a severe burn injury.
Anita was born in Miles City, MT April 6, 1968 to Ray and Sonja Jacobson Tomalino. Anita spent her childhood in Miles City, Forsyth and Sidney. Anita graduated high school at Sidney Senior High and went on to attend Miles Community College where she received a degree in Business and graduated with honors in Auto Mechanics. After graduating she spent a summer working in Glacier National Park. Anita then returned to Sidney and went to work at Napa Auto Parts, where she quickly became known as NapaNita and later went on to work at First Choice Collision and Action Auto. In 2012 Anita moved to Miles City, Mt and recently to Laurel, Mt where she continued her passion in the automotive field as an outside sales rep for Napa.
Anita was actively involved in church in both Sidney and Miles City. She loved horses and participated several wagon trains. She also loved cars, drag racing and most of all, her dog Scelzie.
Anita was married to Lonny Dolney from 1998 until 2009. Anita was survived by her mother Sonja Tomalino of Billings, MT, two brothers: Alan Tomalino of Ogden, Utah and Roy (Susan) Tomalino of Loveland, Co, two sisters: Tulli (Kurt) Orcutt of Glendive, MT, and Angela Tomalino of Billings, MT, 10 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Father, Ray Tomalino, one niece and one nephew.
A celebration of life service will be held for Anita on May 26th, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Faith Alliance Church in Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at caringbridge.org/visit/anitatomalino.
Cards may be sent to Tomalino Family, 2901 Monad Rd #14, Billings, Mt 59102.