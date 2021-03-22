Ann Fisher, 105, of Sidney, Montana, passed away on Friday morning, March 19, 2021, at the Sidney Health Center.
Ann Sophia Maslowski was born on May 30, 1915, on the family ranch to Anton and Elizabeth (Korleski) Maslowski. Ann was the only one that was born on the ranch in Ingomar, Montana.
During her childhood, Ann considering herself her dad’s favorite as she recalled getting candy whenever he went into town and no one else got any. The family raised sheep on the ranch, which gave Ann many memories as a child of which some resulted in discipline from her father. Ann attended school in Ingomar through the eighth grade. She stayed with Mrs. Broom in town and, in return, worked for Mrs. Broom at her restaurant/hotel. Ann continued her education in Sumatra where she would ride her horse to school every day.
In 1933, the family moved to Sidney and farmed near Richland Park. Ann was quite talented in riding bareback as she passed the time as a young girl using only twine as a bridle to jump on the horses in the pasture and ride them back home. She also passed the time by learning to play the mandolin and harmonica. She credits her brothers for the introduction but was mostly self-taught efforts that brought her to the accomplished status of playing that many family, friends, and neighbors enjoyed.
Ann met her life partner, Warren L. Fisher, while taking tickets at a dance in Savage where her brother’s band played. She claimed it took her 10 years to like Warren when they finally married in 1954. (Warren recalls the story differently!) Ann was very proud of her accomplishment of having a few head of cattle before she even got married. She would go to the sale ring and buy baby calves and raise them. She also worked at Jerry Rodgers Market and the pharmacy located in the LaLonde Hotel to pool together money for the wedding.
She also drove the school bus and the Roundup (now Richland Transportation) as well and recalls many neighbor kids as her riders.
Her passion for cattle and horses helped focus the Fisher’s return to the homestead to expanding the farm with larger cattle focus. It also helped her become more of a veterinary of sorts and assisted neighbors with their animal’s medical attention. Riding her horses remained a happy part of Ann’s life.
Warren and Ann welcomed a daughter, Melodee Ann, in 1956 bringing many joys and memories on the farm including her adventurous and creative spirit. Ann passed the love of animals to Melodee and watched her cultivate that love into her adult life. The growing family required more space, so they built the home they lived in for the remainder of their lives on the hill above the homestead in 1962.
Even at 105 years of age, Ann continued to be the main cook of the house making sure they had nutritious meals after Warren’s doctors insisted he focus on a healthier diet. She enjoyed the visits of neighbors and friends, providing stories of her adventurous past along with great information on healthier lifestyles due to her reading sources.
Warren and Ann attended Ebenezer Congregational Church where they made many friends in sharing worship and God’s word throughout their daily living.
Ann is survived by: her niece, Lizabeth Baxter; sister-in-law, Pearl Nickels; many nieces and nephews, including, niece, Diana Kling.
Ann was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband Warren, her daughter Melodee and her brothers, Stanley, Bill, Charlie, and John Maslowski.
Funeral services for Ann Fisher, 105 of Sidney are at 10:00 a.m., hursday, March 25, 2021, at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at ww.fulkersons.com.