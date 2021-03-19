Ann Fisher, 105, of Sidney, Montana passed away early Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center.
Funeral services for Ann are at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
