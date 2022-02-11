Anthony D. Ekstrom, 30 of Fairview, Montana passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Sidney Health Center Emergency Room in Sidney, Montana.
Anthony was born on April 20, 1991 in Glasgow, Montana to Celeste Green and Wayne Ekstrom. He grew up attended schools in Seattle, Washington.
Anthony worked construction for several companies.
Anthony enjoyed weightlifting.
Anthony was a loving brother, son, grandson, and uncle. He delighted in seeing those around him happy and taken care of.
Anthony is survived by his loving family members who will carry on and spread the same love and devotion he showed to his loved ones.
Surviving him are: his father, Wayne Ekstrom; brother, Ty Green of Sidney; sister, Rhianna Green of Havre, Montana; step-father, Kyle LaRoche of Fairview; maternal grandmother, Betsy Green; and uncle Aaron Green.
Preceding him in death were: his mother, Celeste Green-LaRoche; maternal great-grandmother, Ruth C. Putnam; maternal great-grandfather, George Green; great-uncle, Garret Green; and great-aunts, Ferris Wiesiolek and Patricia Green.
Funeral services for Anthony are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
