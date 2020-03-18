Mass of the Christian Burial for Anthony “Tony” Otto, 85, of Sidney are at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake Services will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Matthew’s Foundation, Parking Lot Fund or a charity of one’s choice. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Anthony “Tony” J. Otto, Jr, was born on Nov. 30, 1934 at the home of Harry and Pauline (Grodzicki) Otto. He was the oldest of nine children. Tony went to country school (uphill all the way) until the 6th grade. He then had to stay home and work on the farm. In 1958, he was drafted and spent one year in El Paso, Texas as a mechanic. When he was discharged he started his long-distance truck driving job.
On Nov. 4, 1961, Tony was united in marriage to Sharon Christianson in Canby, Minn. To this union eight children were born, four boys and four girls. He drove a truck until 1970, when he had back surgery.
Tony went to diesel mechanic school for two years at Canby, Minn. Voc-Tech School, starting his job for John Deere. His first job was in Garrison, SD from 1972–1974 and then he was in Havre, Mont. from 1974–1978.
In 1978, they moved to Bottineau, N.D., where he worked in Bottineau and Westhope, ND. When the store closed in Bottineau they moved to Sidney in 1991, where Tony worked until he retired.
Tony was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney and the Culbertson Threshing Club. He loved John Deere tractors, restoring many. His love was a 1924 John Deere D, and some said he had green not red in his blood.
He loved hunting and fishing. Tony hunted bear, buffalo, antelope, deer and elk. This past fall, his son Bradley took him hunting for his last deer.
Anthony “Tony” passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Mont.
Surviving him are: his wife, Sharon Otto, Sidney, Mont.; his sons, Bradley (Lisa) Otto, and Brian (Lynette) Otto, all of Minot, N.D., and Bruce (Lori) Otto, Star Prairie, Wisc.; his daughters, Brenda (Gabe) Sattler, Devils Lake, N.D., Barbara (Alan) Cote, Willow City, N.D., Becky (Chris) Thomas, Nyack, N.Y., and Benita Otto (Josh), Spokane, Wash.; his brothers, John Otto, Thomas Otto, Mike Otto, and Bill Otto, all of Minn.; his sisters, Mary Barnes, Fargo, N.D., Pat Nau, Mo., and Sister Rita Marie, Wisc.; his only aunt, Frances Matthys, Marshall, Minn.; 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Blaine; step-mother, Adeline Otto; brother, Leonard Otto; nephews, Robert Otto, and Tim Barnes; brother-in-law, Dick Barnes; granddaughter, Mikiah Clare; and great granddaughter, Kaylee Danielson.