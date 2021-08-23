Anthony "Tony" Vallejo, 45, of Sidney, Montana passed away July 26, 2021 at Sidney Health Center in Sidney.
Tony was born on May 31, 1976 in Sidney, Montana, to his mother Natalie Vallejo. At the age of 4, Tony and his family moved to Ft. Wayne, Indiana. After two years, they moved back to Sidney to be near family.
Tony attended school in Sidney, graduating in 1996. He attended Job Corps in Minot, North Dakota to work on Business Education before going on to pursue culinary arts. Tony had a true love of cooking.
In the fall of 2000, Tony moved to Dickinson, North Dakota to help his family and manage a hotel. In July of 2003, Tony welcomed his nephew, Connor into his life. What a proud uncle he was!
In August 2003, Tony moved to Minnesota to be near friends and spread his wings. During this time, he survived a brain aneurysm and after his recovery, Tony made the choice to move back to Sidney to be near his family.
Once back in Sidney, Tony worked at several local restaurants, including McDonald's, Burger King, Cattle-ac and South-40. Tony was always pleasant to be around. He loved his co-workers and customers, anyone he could talk with. Tony also enjoyed his time volunteering at Salvation Army. He enjoyed all kinds of music, and was always watching a new movie.
Tony is survived by: his mother, Natalie; his sister, Erika Klodt; his nephew, Connor Klodt; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tony is preceded in death by: his grandparents, Pablo and Tila Vallejo; and his aunts, Vicki Dige, and Rose Herbst.
A memorial service for Tony will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Sidney Nazarene Church with Pastor Richard Evans officiating under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Tony.
