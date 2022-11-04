221106-obit-Eberling

Memorial services for Antonette “Toni” Eberling, 86 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Barb Haugerud officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Toni passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonette Eberling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments