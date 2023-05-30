Aone Lois Dobias - Wedel

Aone Lois Dobias-Wedel

Funeral Service will be Friday June 2, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. central time at St Michael and All Angels in Cartwright, ND with Reverend Kim Fox officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday June 1, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

