Funeral Service will be Friday June 2, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. central time at St Michael and All Angels in Cartwright, ND with Reverend Kim Fox officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday June 1, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Aone was born to William and Lillian (Johnson) Dobias, at Mercy Hospital in Williston, ND on June 11, 1943. As a child she attended Sioux Crossing Grade School in Cartwright, ND. She graduated from Fairview High School with the class of 1961.
After high school, she married Bob Sanderson and had two children; Aleta and Kirk.
Aone worked at Community Memorial Hospital in Sidney, MT until moving to Billings where she had secretarial/office manager jobs for Dun & Bradstreet, Glens Falls Insurance and Continental Emsco.
Soon after, she met the love of her life Dick Wedel and his daughter Kathie.
They got married November 1, 1969 and their life of adventure began. Dick adopted Aleta and Kirk and they raised their three children together.
Dick having a career in the Air Force created many moves - - Utah, California, Taiwan, and Texas.
After retirement from active duty, the family moved to Missoula where Aone worked as the Executive Secretary for Dr. Herman Walters at the University of Montana’s Psychology Clinic. They lived in Missoula until their children graduated from Sentinel High School. Dick and Aone then moved to South Dakota. Then back to Aone’s family farm in North Dakota in 1983 where they worked together on the land. To escape the brutal winters that North Dakota brings, they traveled to Yuma, Arizona for many years.
Aone loved golfing, dancing, the company of family and friends, community activities, and attending the Episcopal Church.
In 2000, Aone was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. This never dulled her spunky, spit-fire spirit. Together, Dick and Aone took on every new challenge that came with the disease, and just kept going! They never let the diagnosis get in the way of their lives; continuing to travel even after the paralyzation of her legs and one arm. They were, and will forever be, partners and soul mates through and through.
In 2010, Aone and Dick moved back to Missoula, MT to be closer to their daughter Aleta and two of their grandchildren, Alishka and Brianna.
Aone’s last days were spent at home surrounded by family.
Aone was fiercely loyal to the people she loved. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could ask for.
She was….
“A Loyal Companion
An Excellent Friend
An Earnest Worker
And True to the End”
-Fairview High School Year Book 1961
Aone is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Lillian Dobias, her eldest sister Sue Adams and brother in law Bob Adams, and brother in law Derrell Reeves.
Aone is survived by her husband Dick Wedel, sister Donna and husband Dave Lloyd, and sister Thelma Reeves, as well as her children Aleta Rae Link, Kathleen Rae Russell, Kirk Duane Wedel, and step-children Richard Wedel, and Beverly Peterson. Also her seven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Aone Wedel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.