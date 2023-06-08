Ardyce Melby, 95, of Crosby, ND passed away Friday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her children at Sidney, Montana after a short battle with cancer.
Ardyce was born on August 23, 1927 in Coteau, ND to Harry and Helen (Larson) Maltby. She graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1945 from Coteau High School. Ardyce worked at the Coteau Grocery Store during her senior year through 1947. She married Dwaine Melby on May 30, 1948 and began working at Coteau Lumber until 1949 when she gave birth to their first child, Michael.
Ardyce was the church pianist for 17 years and was the Church Treasurer and Coteau Lutheran Cemetery Treasurer for several years. She began singing with her sister-in-law, Grace Melby, in the 7th grade for many funerals and they later formed a trio with Faye Sundin.
Ardyce became a housewife and mother raising seven children, Michael, Deb, Keith, Barb, Kent, Janette and Anita. She enjoyed cooking, taking many meals to the fields, sewing, gardening and shooting gophers. Ardyce also attended many of the kids' band concerts and sporting events. She was a current member of the Crosby Moose Club and a member of Bowbells/Coteau United Methodist Church. Ardyce lived on the farm in Bowbells until 1989 when she moved to Crosby and spent some winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Ardyce is survived by her children, Michael (Deb) Melby, Crosby, ND, Deb Veik, Aurora, CO, Keith (Sherry) Melby, Kenmare, ND, Barb (Rick) Bosch, Linton, ND, Kent Melby, Crosby, ND, Janette McCollum, Sidney, MT and Anita (Mark) Tharnish, Aurora, CO; 17 Grandchildren, Rob Melby, Megan (Aaron) Carranza, Nicole Rego, Nick Alber, Allison (Jason) Morris, Justin (Dana) Melby, Michael (Joanna) Brekhus, Tonya (Brady) Kellerman, Crystal (Dean) Eide, Amanda Gravesen, Kelly (Laura) Gravesen, Carly (Cortney) Anderson, Jamison (Paige) Bosch, Dane (Jennifer) McCollum, Koby McCollum, Angela Tharnish, and Bryan (Elizabeth) Tharnish; 22 Great-grandchildren, Maren, Alana & Joel Carranza, Andrew & Aiden Rego, Noah Morris, Charlotte & Natasha Brekhus, Jayden & Lucy Kellerman, Riley & Carter Eide, Jaryn Gravesen, Tate & Hadley Gravesen, Berlyn Lindbo, Liam, Cael & Brady McCollum, Addison & Aubreyanna Jenkins, and Olivia Tharnish; and several nieces and nephews.
Ardyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwaine; sisters, Harriet Hovland and Ruth Haugen; and brothers Delbert and Denton Maltby, her niece Sally Munn.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Bowbells United Methodist Church. The service will be recorded for the public to view and can be accessed by going to Thompson-Larson Funeral Home’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@thompson-larsonfuneralhome3198.
Friends are encouraged to begin gathering an hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Coteau. Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
