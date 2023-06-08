Ardyce Melby, 95

Ardyce Melby, 95, of Crosby, ND passed away Friday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her children at Sidney, Montana after a short battle with cancer.

Ardyce was born on August 23, 1927 in Coteau, ND to Harry and Helen (Larson) Maltby. She graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1945 from Coteau High School. Ardyce worked at the Coteau Grocery Store during her senior year through 1947. She married Dwaine Melby on May 30, 1948 and began working at Coteau Lumber until 1949 when she gave birth to their first child, Michael.

