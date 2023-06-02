Ardyth Elaine (McGill) Barbour

Ardyth Elaine (McGill) Barbour, age 80, of Wibaux, Montana, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux. A Memorial Service is planned for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Squaw Gap Community Center in Squaw Gap, Montana with Pastor Warren Maxted officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Wibaux has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Ardyth was born on August 17, 1942, in the family’s car while they were driving over the bridge between Idaho and Washington, with her birthplace listed as Newport, Washington. Ardyth was the second of three children born to Arthur Winslow McGill and Edythe Elsie (Goldsberry) McGill. She was raised north of Sentinel Butte, and attended various country schools in the area, depending on where her mother was teaching that year. Ardyth graduated as Salutatorian from Sentinel Butte High School with the class of 1960. After graduation, she attended Jamestown Teachers College in Jamestown, North Dakota.

