Ardyth Elaine (McGill) Barbour, age 80, of Wibaux, Montana, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux. A Memorial Service is planned for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Squaw Gap Community Center in Squaw Gap, Montana with Pastor Warren Maxted officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Wibaux has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Ardyth was born on August 17, 1942, in the family’s car while they were driving over the bridge between Idaho and Washington, with her birthplace listed as Newport, Washington. Ardyth was the second of three children born to Arthur Winslow McGill and Edythe Elsie (Goldsberry) McGill. She was raised north of Sentinel Butte, and attended various country schools in the area, depending on where her mother was teaching that year. Ardyth graduated as Salutatorian from Sentinel Butte High School with the class of 1960. After graduation, she attended Jamestown Teachers College in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Ardyth married Derald “Dick” Kukowski in 1962, and the couple had five children; Kenneth James, Jeffrey Dean, Vernon Greg, Darin Ray, and Susan Kay. That marriage ended and Ardyth married Joe Richard Barbour on January 14, 1974. Joe and Ardyth worked on numerous ranches in many different places, finally settling in Squaw Gap where they leased Ardyth’s Aunt Fern and Uncle Vernon Goldsberry’s ranch after his passing. Together they ran the ranch, raising the kids and Red Angus cattle. She loved to go down to the Little Missouri River where her Uncle Harris and Aunt Margaret lived and have picnics to celebrate summer birthdays and the 4th of July. There are many stories of the shenanigans she and her cousins Jerry, Ron, and Loren Goldsberry did during her visits.
Ardyth was active as a 4H leader and helped out at the Plainview and Squaw Gap Country Schools. One of her greatest passions was gardening. She had a big garden and a beautiful yard full of flowers, trees, and shrubs, always trying new varieties. The flowers and garden vegetables were started under grow lights in her basement and as soon as they were ready, they needed to be taken out to her greenhouse which became known as “The annual packing of the plants” with some grumbling by Susan’s family because there were LOTS of them.
In 1991, Joe and Ardyth moved to a ranch twenty-two miles north of Beach on the North Dakota/Montana Border which they purchased from Ronnie Holler. They continued raising cattle with help from Brian, Susan, and their boys. Ardyth’s gardening passion turned into a business known as “Granny’s Bloomers”. In 2007, they decided to semi-retire, sold the ranch, and bought a small place south of Wibaux. They kept some cows, bought some rental properties and Granny’s Bloomers got even bigger. They were not very good at retirement! After Joe’s passing in 2014, Ardyth ran the greenhouse for one more year but remained on the place until Feb 5th, 2023. She went into the Wibaux County Nursing Home on Feb 17th after a broken hip and a second fall at her house, where she remained until her death.
Ardyth was proud to be known as Oma, Grandma, and Granny. She loved her grandkids and tried hard to be at their events. If that was not possible, she made sure she texted them good luck. Ardyth was always up for a game of pinochle or Farkle with the grandkids, oftentimes playing for hours.
Ardyth was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; son, Darin; her parents; brother, Jim, and sister-in-law, Martha (Ted) May.
Ardyth is survived by sons, Kenny (Jamie) Kukowski of Billings MT, Jeff (Lisa) Kukowski of Pine Bluffs, WY, Vernon Kukowski of Billings, MT; daughter, Susan (Brian) Sarsland of Golva; brother, Alvin (Mary) McGill of Joliet MT; “The sister she never had” Karen (Ron) Goldsberry; grandchildren, Arthur (Kaytlynn) Kukowski, Robert Kukowski, Ryan Kukowski, Olivia Ritter, Casey Kukowski, Chris (Jamie Viramontes) Kukowski, Austin (Alyanna) Kukowski, Cheyenne (Malachi Good) Kukowski, Cayden (Brooke Gersewski) Sarsland, Kyle (Maddie Schantz) Sarsland, and Carter Sarsland; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Polly (Doyle) Ruth of Orient, IA and Ellen Barbour of Cheyenne, WY; and brother-in-law, Jon (Celine) Barbour of Cheyenne, WY.
In lieu of flowers, please plant flowers in your yard in memory of Ardyth and her love of gardening. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.