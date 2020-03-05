Arlene LeSueur, 81
Arlene (Holzworth) LeSueur, age 81, of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Glendive Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Reverend Avis Anderson officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Arlene was born in Glendive on February 26, 1939 to Edwin and Martha (Mittlestadt) Holzworth. She attended and graduated from Dawson County High School with the class of 1957.
After graduation she met and married John “Jack” LeSueur in Glendive on December 29, 1957. Together they had five children: Kelly (Bonnie) LeSueur and their children: Jenni (Kyle) and Alex all of Billings; Kerwin (Terri) LeSueur and their children: Caylah (Blake) Davis and their child Samantha, Marissa (Jonathan) Quenzer and their children Sophia and Rylee all of Helena, Montana; Leon LeSueur and his children: Tressa (Chris) Crow and their child Ryker all of Billings and Kylee Brown (Josh) and her children Kylynn, Oaklee, Braxtyn and Maddux all of Glendive; John “Jr.” (Lacy) LeSueur and his baby Rizzo all of Billings; Kevin LeSueur of Glendive and his son Seth of Missoula; Leah LeSueur of Glendive; and her adopted grandchildren Bailey Boese of Glendive and Randy Fisher of Billings.
She was a great mom, grandmom, and great-grandmother. She loved all of her kids with her whole heart. If she wasn’t busy watching the kids you would find her sitting in her favorite chair knitting. She had knitted over 1,000 sweaters, so if you see a Snoopy, Kitty, or Red Devil sweater Mom probably knitted it.
Arlene is survived by all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. One brother, Gordon Holzworth of Spokane, Washington and one sister, Lorna Nerison of Federal Way, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack”; her parents, Ed and Martha Holzworth; in-laws, Bert and Bertha LeSueur; three sisters, Beatrice Graves, Berniece Mitchell and Charlotte Unruh; one brother, Earl; and on sister-in-law, Ann Holzworth.
