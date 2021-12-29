Arline Mae Pust Unruh, 95, of Sidney, Montana went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care in Sidney. Her desire was to serve the Lord all her days.
Arline Mae Pust Unruh was born at home, the second child of Harry and Inga Swanson, on Dec. 9, 1926 in Summit, South Dakota. Severe blizzard conditions happened that day and no doctor attended, only a midwife. Her mother nearly died.
In Arline’s early years, her family lived in Amsterdam, Montana where she attended a country school from the second through eighth grade. Her father was a pastor and her mother was a hospitable pastor's wife; and so Arline grew up in a home where the children were taught to "care and share" for others.
Plentiful meals were prepared for unexpected visitors. In the same way, serving meals for many visitors became a tradition that Arline also practiced in her own home for the rest of her life. And it was in that type of home that at an early age, she believed in Jesus to be her Savior.
During her teen years, the family moved to Lambert, Montana where her father pastored and Arline attended Lambert High School. She enjoyed acting, playing the violin, piano, and singing. She also loved to draw and paint. Genuine commitments were made to follow God wholeheartedly during this time while attending various Bible camps.
Arline’s first teaching job, as a 17-year-old teenager, was at a one-room country school in Lambert with eight different grades. She went on to St. Paul Bible College obtaining a missions degree, singing in Choral Club, dating her sweetheart Waldo, and graduating in 1949. Years later, she studied to receive an elementary education degree from Eastern Montana College and graduated in 1970.
Arline taught many children to read, being a first or second grade teacher in both Savage and Sidney Public schools. She enjoyed children and loved people.
She married Waldo Pust on June 11, 1949 and lived in Sidney. Tragically her father, Harry Swanson and her firstborn son, Timothy, died in the first two years of marriage. She also experienced a flood and a fire in that same time period.
Two years later, she and Waldo moved to their farmhouse south of Sidney and for fifty-three years, she enjoyed the farm life.
Her hobbies included gardening, planting flowers, baking, quilting, singing and playing the organ. Because of her faith in God, she dedicated many years to the children’s ministry at the Yellowstone Community Church. She poured over new curriculum to find the best. If only 10-12 children regularly came, she created a contest to increase attendance.
Eastern Montana Bible Camp, Women’s Ministry, Missions, Crown College were all recipients of her passion for serving.
On March 25, 2003, Waldo passed away at the Sidney Health Center.
Arline and Waldo were blessed with seven children - Timothy Pust (deceased), Stephen (Marilyn) Pust of Savage, Montana, Phyllis (Brad) Barker of Boise, Idaho, Douglas (Kathy) Pust of Savage, Beverly (Wayne) Beeler of Corinth, Texas, Jonathan (Dawn) Pust of Petersburg, Alaska, and Colleen (Greg) Fischer of Savage.
Arline deeply loved and cared for her family. Each child was dear to her heart.
Through the years, she became grandma to 22 grandchildren: Trevor Pust, Erick Pust, Timothy (Kristin) Eichelberger, Anthony (Mindy) Eichelberger, Tami (Rusty) Banbury, Jana (Chad) Taylor, Sarah Jessi Smith, Nathan (Robin) Pust, Phillip (Karen) Pust, Kasey (Luke) Anderson, Kim (Philip) Ammann, Kevin (Heidi) Beeler, Jackie Beeler, Connie (John) Habern, Stephanie (Ray) Ware, Joshua Pust, (deceased), Andrew Pust, Daniel Pust, Jessica (Jerren) Erickson, Nicki (Brady) Reuter, Amanda (Jory) Bundy and Ryan (Kodi) Fischer; and was great-grandma to 51 great-grandchildren. Each one was a special delight to her.
In her final years, she enjoyed communication with many of her nieces and nephews through Facebook. So many people in the community were her wonderful and precious friends.
On Nov. 10, 2017 Arline married Leslie Unruh of Bloomfield, Montana - both of them were age 91. They were married almost a year before Les preceded Arline in death on Oct. 12, 2018. Even though both newlyweds were experiencing declining health, their previous lonely life was now filled with sharing and laughter. Arline gladly welcomed Leslie’s family…the sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren…they were cherished by her. It was a wonderful time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Inga Swanson; her husbands, Waldo Pust, and Les Unruh; her brothers, Gordon, Jerry and Philip Swanson; her sisters, Shirley Rediger and Phyllis Tieszen; an infant son, Timothy Pust, a grandson, Joshua Pust, and three infant great-grandchildren, Kyson and Josie Reuter, and Cecillia Eichelberger.
She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Arline are at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Yellowstone Community Church in Savage, Montana with Pastor Butch Hart officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Arline’s casket will be closed at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.