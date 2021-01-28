Arnold “Arnie” Huether
Arnold Huether, son of George Huether Jr. and Hulda (Sieler) Huether was born on June 18, 1940, on a farm south of Baker, Montana. Son, Jason Huether was born to Arnold and Shirley (Brown) Huether in Fort Ord, California, while Arnie was in the Army. He received commendations for his service within the finance and accounting offices., he was also awarded sharpshooter merits. Son, Aaron was born in Baker, Montana after his fathers’ honorable discharge and thereafter, Arnie’s lifelong career in banking continued. He attained the positions of CEO and CFO in several banks in MT and North and South Dakota. He was an excellent boss and manager of people, known for his fair leadership and humor.
in August of 1986, he married Rita (Emly) Huether and they hosted several foreign exchange daughters from England, Norway and Germany, who remain close. Arnie and Rita enjoyed traveling numerous foreign countries together as well as cruises, near and far. They enjoyed concerts, 4-wheeling in the Badlands and many more outings. Arnie was an avid bowler, played sports early and later baseball, with his cousin Curt, then softball, in addition to fishing, boating and camping. After retirement, he and Rita became full time RV’ers traveling the USA, to every state with their yorkies for the next 7 years. They became converted Texans settling in to live in Alamo, Texas for the past 15 years in a community resort, where many Winter Texans also come. They enjoy their many friends, socializing and work projects together.
Arnie is survived by his loving wife, Rita. Two sons, Jason of TX and Aaron (Bing) Huether of WA. Brothers, Victor (Linda) Huether; David (Renee) Huether, and Spencer (Roberta) Huether of SD/AZ, ND and MT. In addition to 4 nephews, 2 nieces ad their families, across the US.
Arnie was proceeded in death by his parents, twin brother and a sister in their infancy.
Arnie was laid to rest in RGV Veterans Cemetery in TX