Funeral services for Arnold Holm, 97, of Watford City, ND are at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating. Interment will follow the luncheon at the church in the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., at the funeral home in Watford City and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Arnold passed away on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at the McKenzie County Health Center, Watford City, ND.