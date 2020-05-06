Arnold Howard passed away in Rapid City, S.D. on April 28, 2020, where he had resided at Avantara Arrowhead Nursing home since 2019.
Arnold was born in Velva, N.D. on Aug. 26, 1932 to Ernest and Caroline Howard. He was the fifth oldest of seven children and went to work for the railroad after finishing the 8th grade. He moved to the Fairview area at the age of 17. In 1950 he met Leona Damm and they were married on June 3, 1951. They took up residence in Fairview, where they had four children.
Arnold worked for Mobil Oil as a mechanic and bulk delivery driver for over 20 years. He then changed careers and became a police officer for the city of Fairview, where he worked for another 16 years before retiring. He also drove school buses for the Fairview School District for over 40 years, before health issues forced him to retire.
He was a charter member of the Fairview Jaycees, held multiple positions at the Moose lodge and served as a volunteer firefighter for the Fairview Fire Department.
He enjoyed fishing, going to bingo, throwing darts and playing cards, especially cribbage and pinochle, and attending high school football and basketball games.
He is survived by his children, Karen (Ray) Allen, Terry (Linda) Howard, Shelly (Rick) Wick and James (Paula) Howard, along with seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister Carol Hogdill.
Arnold was preceded in death by his wife Leona, his parents and five of his six siblings. A memorial service for both Arnold and Leona will be held later this summer in Sidney, Mont.