Arthur “Art” R. Deg, 97
Memorial services for Arthur “Art” R. Deg, 97 of Sidney are at 3:00 P.M., Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Rolf Preus officiating. Inurnment of his cremains will be held at a later day in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Arthur “Art” Ruben Deg was born June 25, 1922, in Marsh, Montana, to John and Carrie (Krenzler) Deg. Later they moved to the Sidney area where he attended school.
While in school, he also learned to tap dance. For many years he continued to enjoy dancing, especially doing the polka.
Art was united in marriage to Elaine Buxbaum on February 28, 1943. They were married for 71 years until Elaine’s death in 2014. They moved to Lodi, CA for a short time. While there, he had a dairy farm and a gas station. They returned to the Sidney area and farmed in the surrounding area from 1948 to 1975. Art enjoyed farming and often said it was the best job he had. In 1975, he retired from farming and moved into town, and went to work for John Deere.
After retirement, Art would often be seen working in his yard or the church yard. Art was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the Board for many years.
Arthur “Art” passed away on Wednesday morning, October 9, 2019, at his home in Sidney surrounded by his family. Surviving him are: his two daughters, Donna (Wayne) Adler of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Carrie (John) Forthun of Williston, ND; his son, Edward (Joette) Deg of Sidney, MT; his 5 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Art is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, parents and three siblings.