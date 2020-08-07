Ashton Stovern, 24
Ashton Clark (Gillming) Stovern came into this world to leave his mark on November 14, 1995, in Chadron, Neb. He left this world on July 28, 2020, but not before he left his footprints on this earth. Ashton grew up in small town life from Nebraska to Montana, and loved everything about it. He loved hanging out with his cousins and friends in Sidney, Mont., and on his occasional trips to Nebraska. He loved being out at the ranch with his horse, “Outlaw.” He was so excited to be driving a truck again, and even more ready for beet season to start.
Ashton’s personality always gave the right amount of spice. He typically entered his parent’s home with a, “Honey I’m home, what are we watching now?”; and never left without throwing one of his sassy, “I love yous” at his dad. When Ashton wasn’t trucking or working with his horse, he surrounded himself with family and friends, who were as close as family. He loved coyote “yote” hunting with his brother, riding and roping, and annoying his dad and siblings. His mother was his “ride or die”; she was his rock.
Ashton leaves behind his parents Michelle and Rob Stovern; sister, Shelby Stovern (Brooke Danielson); niece, Sophia (Phia); brother, Brok Stovern (Jaden); nephew Greyson Stovern; special friends, Amanda Berger, Sandra Goulette, Matt McKinney, Madison Gorde; his bud Ryan Buckles, all of Sidney, Mont.; and Danielle Nicole of Nebraska. He also leaves behind grandparents Jim and Terri Stovern of Wolf Point and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ashton is preceded in death by his grandparents Dale and Patricia Gillming; his cousins Jason Olbricht and Travis Olbricht; and his mentor Rocky Norby.
“Ashton, you are so loved and will be missed by so many” –mom.
“You put your footprints on this earth and made your mark” –Brok.
We love you, Fly High!
A memorial service for Ashton was held August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Richland County Fair & Rodeo arena. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Ashton Stovern Memorial Fund at Stockman Bank.