Born December 24, 1940, Barb was the second of four children of German immigrants Elizabeth Langwald Weber and Joseph Weber. During her childhood she loved working with her father on the family farm south of Fairview, Montana.

Barb was the homecoming and prom queen her senior year at Fairview High, but was quick to say “there weren’t many girls in my class.” Her classmates knew her to be kind and beautiful, especially her high school sweetheart Johnny Bauman whom she later married.

