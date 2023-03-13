Funeral services for Barbara “Barb” Craig, 80, of Sidney are at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana with Pastors Tim Tharp and Barb Haugerud officiating. Visitation is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Barbara “Barb” E. Craig, 80, of Sidney MT, passed away on March 10th surrounded by her family.
Barb was born on September 6, 1942 to Fred and Kathryn “Katie” (Zupanik) Hansen in Baker, MT. The family moved to Rhame, ND in 1948 right before Barb started her first year of school. She attended Mound School, a one room country school within walking distance from their home. Of course, Barb never missing the opportunity to remind her children that they walked to school, uphill, both ways. Barb graduated from Rhame High School in 1960 and attended Dickinson State University, graduating with an Elementary Education degree.
As a child, Barb was raised on a cattle ranch and enjoyed spending her time roaming the country side with her siblings. Barb enjoyed many outdoor adventures being rambunctious with her brother Gale, sister Bev and close neighbors. Always imaginative and competitive, the kids entertained themselves with stick pony races, riding horses, chasing chickens and bottle feeding their calves. Mom always said the highlight of the week was traveling to Baker to visit her candy doting Aunt Audrey.
Barb’s strength, compassion and love never wavered as she raised three loving children. Kimberly, 1968; Jason, 1969 and Jami in 1978. She was totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. Her devotion and love expanding with the addition of her grandchildren.
Barb moved to Sidney in 1962 to teach at Central Elementary. Later, she worked at the Chamber of Commerce before working at Sidney Job Service for 30+ years. Barb loved serving the public and extending her generosity to those in need. In retirement, Barb, void of idle hands, worked at Fulkerson Funeral Home and Party Central, as well as numerous hours volunteering in the community.
A strong-willed woman with her head held high, determination in her heart and Folgers in her veins, Barb was always full of grace and class, never stepping out without looking her best. She loved to cook and kept an immaculate house. Always a farm girl at heart, she had a passion for gardening. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family and spending time with her grandchildren. Barb was well renowned for her patience, although she never held back an opinion and had a knack for telling it how it was. Until her health made it impossible, Barb remained active in the Pella Lutheran Church.
Barb spent her last 4 years at Savage Sunrise Manor enjoying crafts while visiting fellow residents and staff. Barb’s favorite part of her day was drinking coffee and absorbing Mary’s “gossip.” Staying busy ‘til the end, Barb continued to enjoy her hobby of gardening while at the Manor. The family wishes to thank the entire team at Savage Sunrise Manor who provided immeasurable care and support.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Katie; brothers, Terry and Gale; her infant son, Kevin; her beautiful daughter, Kimberly Suko; and her special friend Orin Anderson.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Patti) King, Sidney MT; daughter, Jami (Trenlin) Propp, Sidney MT; step-daughter, Stacy (Scott) Warner; son-in-law, Buzz Suko; grandchildren, Daniel (Ivy) King, Cheryl (Brad) Edinger, Shelby Suko, Lacey Propp, CeCelia Propp, Carson Propp and Alia King; great-grandchildren, Titus Edinger, Atlas Edinger, Theo Partridge, and Gabe Stokeling; sister, Beverly (Roy) Buckmier; sister-in-law, Marjean (Jim) Schultz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Savage Sunrise Manor PO Box 41 Savage, MT 59262.