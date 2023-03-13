image000000(1)22.jpg

Barbara “Barb” Craig

Funeral services for Barbara “Barb” Craig, 80, of Sidney are at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Montana with Pastors Tim Tharp and Barb Haugerud officiating. Visitation is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Barbara “Barb” E. Craig, 80, of Sidney MT, passed away on March 10th surrounded by her family.

