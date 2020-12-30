Barbara Lee (Wheeler) Lebsock, 82
23 October 1938 — November 12, 2020
Barbara Lee Lebsock, age 82, of Vista, CA passed away peacefully (complications from COVID-19) at her daughter’s home on Thursday, 12 November 2020, with two of her daughters’ Andra and Cindy by her side.
Barbara, daughter of the late L.V. and Irene (Hansen) Wheeler, was born 23 October 1938 in Inglewood,
moved to Fairview, MT where she attended school and graduated from Fairview High School in 1956. She was married to Andy Moran from 1956 — 1997 and in 1956 moved to Oceanside, CA near Camp Pendleton where Andy was stationed. They had four beautiful daughters Andra, Beth, Cindy, and Deanette.
In 1981, she attended a high school reunion in Montana, where she was reunited with a former classmate, Roger Lebsock. They fell in love and were married in Corona, CA on 27 November 1982. They eventually ended up living in Vista where Barbara resided until her death.
As a young Marine wife, Barbara began selling Avon and eventually became a District Manager working in their corporate office. After more than 20 years, she went on to selling insurance and eventually ended up working with Legal Shield.
She always enjoyed helping others and excelled in training and sales of all types. She also gave back to her community by being involved with many organizations; both business and service oriented. She was a born people person!
Barbara was a lifelong Lutheran with a strong faith that she practiced daily. Her family and her grandchildren adored her. She was a social butterfly with so much energy and love for life that she would light up a room. Her distinct laugh was well known and when heard would draw people to her. Barbara never met a stranger. She was a second Mom, Grandmother, and Best-friend to many and she will be missed greatly by those who loved her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dean Wheeler (Becky) and her husband, Roger D. Lebsock. Those left to cherish her memories include her beloved daughters: Andra Moran Bacon of Encinitas, CA; Beth Curry of Carlsbad, CA; Cynthia Theriault of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; Deanette (Bart) Morrison of Amarillo, TX; stepdaughter, Michelle (Jerry) Lebsock-Hagen of Stephenville, TX; and her grandchildren, Laura (Todd) Langley; Kindra (Travis) Curry-Blalack; Brett Bacon; Christopher (Tu) Ortiz; Kacey Bacon, Cole Theriault; Carlee (Joe) Garrison; and Kailee Morrison. Great Grandchildren, Jacob Furrer and Xayla Garrison; and Great-great Grandchildren, Madelyn Furrer. And many nieces and nephews who loved and adored their Auntie Barb.
Memorial service is tentatively set for Saturday, 9 January 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church
in Vista, CA 92084. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Faith Lutheran Flower Fund or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.mclaughlinmortuary.com.