Heaven gained an angel on Friday, April 10, 2020, when Barbara Lu Rinehart Bast, 86, passed away at Highgate Senior Living in Billings, Mont.
Barbara was born to George and Esther (Hogan) Rinehart in Kenosha, Wisc., March 13, 1934. She was Baptized at the Methodist Church in Kenosha, Oct. 14, 1934.
In 1939, Barbara moved with her family to Miltona, Minn., where she attended a rural, one room school, and later attended and graduated from Alexandria High School, after which she was employed by Miller Insurance Company in Minneapolis.
In 1954, she married Lloyd Bast at the Methodist Church in Alexandria, at which time they began their married life in Plentywood, Mont., where she was employed by MDU and later by J.C. Penney’s. In 1971 they moved to Sidney, Mont., where she continued to work for Penney’s until retiring. A very special blessing was brought into their marriage with the adoption of Kevin and later Shawna. After retirement, one of her joys was the many children she cared for.
Barbara was a member of Pella Lutheran Church, enjoying Bible Study, teaching Sunday school, and serving on the church council.
She is survived by: her son, Kevin; her daughter, Shawna (Jose) Yates; grandsons, Kenny, Matthew, Ty, Jack, and Rory; great-grandchildren, Kenzie and Desmon; brother, David (Gayle) Rinehart; sister, Karen (Don) Kirberger; sisters-in-law, Lucille Wussow and Diane Bast; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Esther and George Rinehart; her husband (Lloyd); her brother, (Phillip); her in-laws Melvin and Viola Henning, Harvey Bast, Glenn and JoAnn Bast, and ElRoy Wussow.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a later date. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Interment of her cremains will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.