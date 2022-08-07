Bernie W. “Butch” Finnicum, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully left this world on August 3, 2022. Butch was born on January 14, 1945 to Bernie and Montana Finnicum . Throughout his years growing up in Culbertson, he kept his parents on their toes; however, he always looked out for his younger siblings. After graduating from Culbertson High School, he met the love of his life, Christina Vallejo. They married on July 4, 1969. After a short stint in the Army, Butch and Chris returned to Culbertson to work in the family businesses, where Butch remained until he retired. They raised two daughters, Monika and KayCee.
Butch loved cars…admiring them, driving them (preferably very fast), buying them, and selling them. He also loved playing cards with the guys, playing dominos with his family, and eating all the healthy foods like cheeseburgers, ice cream, popcorn, and candy. However, his greatest love was his family. Everything Butch did was wrapped up in family, whether it be his job or his hobbies. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, forever taking care of all of us in his own quiet way. He had a great love of the Lord. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his grandkids. He would often initiate and partake in many a trip to the pumpkin patch, go carts, water park, or wherever a fun time could be had with his grandkids. He spent lots of time watching all the sports his grandkids played. He was incredibly proud of his daughters and his grandkids, never missing an opportunity to brag about them.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife Chris, daughters Monika (Ward) Feldmann and KayCee (Scott) Murray, six grandchildren McKenzie, Bridger, Braxton, Collin, Kayson, and Maecyn, brothers Paul (Lynne) Finnicum and Bill (Vicki) Finnicum, sisters Diane (Steve) Hampton, LaVonne (Scotty) Scotson, Nancy (Tom) Hansen, Susan Finnicum, and Bonnie (Jack) Hellweg, his Aunt Effie, Uncle Glen (Patty), and several cousins, nieces, nephews, Larry Birch and the guys, and numerous friends.
Butch was laid to rest at the Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. The family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Vincent’s in Billings who provided such great care for both him and his family. Anyone who wishes to honor Butch is requested to make a contribution to Ike’s Fishing Pond. Donations can be mailed to Culbertson Lion's Club PO Box 425 Culbertson, MT 59218.
