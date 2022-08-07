Butch Finnicum

Bernie “Butch” Finnicum Obituary

Bernie W. “Butch” Finnicum, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully left this world on August 3, 2022. Butch was born on January 14, 1945 to Bernie and Montana Finnicum . Throughout his years growing up in Culbertson, he kept his parents on their toes; however, he always looked out for his younger siblings. After graduating from Culbertson High School, he met the love of his life, Christina Vallejo. They married on July 4, 1969. After a short stint in the Army, Butch and Chris returned to Culbertson to work in the family businesses, where Butch remained until he retired. They raised two daughters, Monika and KayCee.

