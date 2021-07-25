Betty Carole Mestas, 87, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Sidney Health Center.
Memorial services for Betty Carole will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Sidney Nazarene Church with Pastor Richard Evans and Jeff Redlin officiating. There will be fellowship and lunch at the church following the Memorial Service.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Mestas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.