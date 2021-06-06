Betty "Carole" Mestas, 87, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Sidney Health Center.
Carole was born on March 6, 1934, in Healdsburg, California to Thomas “Tom” and Maxine (Smead) Carlson. Her dad was a woodsman and her mother was a housewife. She was raised in California and Carole graduated from Santa Rosa High and then attended junior college for two years.
Carole met and married Earnest K. Waters and they had two children - Marina J. Waters and Earnest Waters.
They later divorced.
Carole married Roy L. Sayers and they had one daughter, Misty R. Sayers. They traveled and entertained many through the 1960’s Go-Go era. Carole sang harmony and stage danced. She was voted Golden Girl of San Francisco in 1965.
They later divorced.
She met Leo M. Mestas, the love of her life, in 1966 in Rock Springs, Wyoming while working at Bud’s Bar. Most dancers came and went but they had her under contract there for a year with all three children in tow.
They lived in Rock Springs, Price, Utah, Culbertson, Montana and finally settled in Sidney. Carole worked at the Triangle Nite Club, Safeway, Club Tavern, the Elks Lodge and other places.
Carole joined the Women of the Moose while she worked there.
She was an avid bowler and volunteer at the Salvation Army. She was an amazing cook. Carole served many guests Mexican dinners at home. She was famous for her “Carole’s Dip”, her homemade ravioli and green chili. She sold them every year at the Christmas Bazaar.
Carole wrote a children’s Book “Patrick Michael O’Brien O'Clause” which she shared with the grade school at Rau School. She handed out green and white striped candy canes with every book. She loved children and their inquisitive minds.
Carole volunteered for years as the Easter Bunny in costume. She organized sock-hops at the Moose Lodge. Carole and her best friend, Janette McDonald, gave their time and energy to the Camp Fire Girls.
She catered weddings in Sidney. She managed Mestas Drilling Inc. until the oil boom came to an end.
In 1988 following a stroke, they discovered a mass brain tumor that forced her into retirement. In 2003 they discovered one brain tumor in her eye and another in her inner ear. Carole researched a new procedure called “Gamma Knife Surgery”. The doctors at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota shrunk the tumors so she could continue with her life.
Carole and Leo spent time together traveling in the summer to see family and friends. A fan of Elvis Presley, she was especially thrilled to be able to go to Graceland.
She loved her family deeply and talked about how proud she was of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Everyone who came to know her became her “family”.
She is survived by her husband, Leo Mestas; daughters, Marina (Walter Scott) Waters, Toni Rae (Tim) Frizzell, Misty (Jeff) Redlin and Margy Mestas; son, Earnest Waters; sister, Ronaldaa Carlson; 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was very loved by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Pastor Richard, and her church family for visiting and praying for their mom. To Doctor Kessler, Dr. Jackie, nurses, especially Heather and Tracey who took care of her till she went to be with her Savior Jesus. Thank you to Karen Arnold Truax for all the time and support to make sure she was in good hands, Val Hall and Erika Klodt, for your love and friendship and home care. Robbin Hernandez ,Eva Schaubel for long loving friendship. To the crew at Sunny's Restaurant for your devotion to service and making mom’s special orders (Carole’s Bacon). The family is never ready to say goodbye but know their mom is finally out of pain and at peace.
Memorial services for Carole will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Sidney Nazarene Church with Pastor Richard Evans officiating.
